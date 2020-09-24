Nashville Sports Fans Get A New Voice

The former morning co-host of WPRT (102.5 The Game, Nashville), Branden Gall, has set up a new podcast network for Nashville sports fans. Taking its name from the interstate loop around Nashville, 440 Sports, has launched with four podcasts.

“Nashville sports fans have been underserved by this city’s sports media for far too long,” Gall told the Nashville Business Journal. “440 Sports allows sports fans to pick and choose what they care about and listen whenever they want.”

The podcasts available include: The 440, The Gold Standard, Fringe Element and Lamestream Sports. Gall is hosting all four podcasts that cover the Nashville Predators, Tennessee Titans, the Southeastern Conference, Nashville SC, NBA and college basketball.