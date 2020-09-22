Bloomberg To Broadcast Classic Harvard Football

Bloomberg Radio will broadcast nine classic Harvard football games this fall, beginning this Saturday. The games will air on Bloomberg Radio in Boston every Saturday at 1 p.m. ET for nine consecutive weeks. Bloomberg has been the home of Harvard football on Boston radio for the past several years.

Veteran play-by-play announcer Bernie Corbett will once again be joined in the studio by former Crimson standout Mike Lynch ’75, as the duo introduces the games each week, beginning with the re-airing of the 2001 victory against Penn.

Harvard football classic game schedule:

Sept. 26 – 2001 vs. Penn

Oct. 3 – 2004 at Brown

Oct. 10 – 2005 at Yale

Oct. 17 – 2008 at Penn

Oct. 24 – 2013 at Holy Cross

Oct. 31 – 2013 at Yale

Nov. 7 – 2014 vs. Yale

Nov. 14 – 2016 at Princeton

Nov. 21 – 2018 vs. Yale

Bloomberg Radio stations in Boston:

WRCA 1330 am

106.1 FM

92.9 HD2

WNBP 1450 am

92.1 FM

106.1 FM (Newburyport)