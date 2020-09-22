Bloomberg To Broadcast Classic Harvard Football

Bloomberg Radio will broadcast nine classic Harvard football games this fall, beginning this Saturday. The games will air on Bloomberg Radio in Boston every Saturday at 1 p.m. ET for nine consecutive weeks. Bloomberg has been the home of Harvard football on Boston radio for the past several years.
Veteran play-by-play announcer Bernie Corbett will once again be joined in the studio by former Crimson standout Mike Lynch ’75, as the duo introduces the games each week, beginning with the re-airing of the 2001 victory against Penn.
Harvard football classic game schedule:
Sept. 26 – 2001 vs. Penn
Oct. 3 – 2004 at Brown
Oct. 10 – 2005 at Yale
Oct. 17 – 2008 at Penn
Oct. 24 – 2013 at Holy Cross
Oct. 31 – 2013 at Yale
Nov. 7 – 2014 vs. Yale
Nov. 14 – 2016 at Princeton
Nov. 21 – 2018 vs. Yale
Bloomberg Radio stations in Boston:
WRCA 1330 am
106.1 FM
92.9 HD2
WNBP 1450 am
92.1 FM
106.1 FM (Newburyport)