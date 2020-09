Hubbard Radio’s ALT AZ 93-3 in Arizona’s will be adding the Premiere syndicated Woody Show to mornings this coming Monday.

“For the last few years, ‘The Woody Show’ and Phoenix have been living in sin,” said Woody. “Phoenix has been a top 5 streaming and podcast city for ‘The Woody Show,’ but now ALT AZ is making an honest show out of us! I need to thank the legendary Trip Reeb, ALT AZ Program Director David Moore, and our new extended family at Hubbard for this marriage made in