Auburn Networks Expands

Auburn Networks has reached an agreement to purchase the assets of Auburn Network Inc. in Auburn-Opelika including Wings 94.3 (WGZZ), NewsTalk WANI (WANI-AM), ESPN 106.7 (WGZZ-HD3), 96.3 WLEE (WGZZ-HD2) and the quarterly East Alabama Living magazine.

The new company is owned by Lee Perryman, whose current platforms under the RadioAlabama brand are FOX Sports Central Alabama on 98.3 FM (WFXO/WFXO-HD), MIX 106.5 (WFXO-HD2/W293CQ), 105.1 WRFS (WRFS), KiX 100.3 (WYEA/W262DI), KiX 96.3 (WSGN/W242CP), AU100 (WAUE), SylacaugaNews.com, and RadioAlabama Sports.

Perryman said he will begin operating the stations under an LMA by October 1st. “We are excited about this opportunity to further expand in and for the benefit of the Auburn-Opelika area. These stations exemplify what radio is supposed to be in serving their communities – a persistent passion for listener engagement and public service in multiple formats. The local mission, programming, and focus will continue, and I look forward to working with the current team.”

WANI-AM was first licensed in Opelika in June 1940. WGZZ-FM was originally licensed to Dadeville in 1989 and moved to the Auburn suburbs in 2004, followed by a frequency change in 2010 along with the addition of HD Radio technology and new analog FM channels beginning in 201