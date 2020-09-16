WEBR Names Gillen PD

Dave “DG” Gillen is the new Program Director at WEBR-1440, Buffalo. Gillen, has been serving as National Sales Manager for the station since it launched in July.

Gillen’s first job in radio was at WEBR when he was 17, working weekends while in high school. He has served in numerous management and sales positions in his career in both radio and TV.

He is the current President of the Buffalo Hall of Fame Experience. He has also served as President of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association and the Buffalo NY Disc Jockey Association.