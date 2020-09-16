Entertainment Trends Examined

Benztown + McVay Media Podcast Networks is re-launching Many Screens, Big Picture. The series is hosted by Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst for Comscore.

Many Screens, Big Picture features conversations with the film and entertainment industry’s leading experts looking at how a multitude of new devices is changing how people access entertainment and watch movies.

“Comscore is the gold standard for movies measurement, and Paul is the voice of the box office and is featured regularly in prestigious media outlets around the world, including Access Hollywood, CNBC and the Los Angeles Times,” said Dave “Chachi” Denes, Executive Producer, Benztown + McVay Podcast Networks