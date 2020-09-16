PILOT Offering More Scholarships

National Association of Broadcasters innovation initiative PILOT, is continuing its Media Technology and Innovation Scholarships program. Up to four more $2,500 scholarships will be offered in 2021.

The scholarships, for pursuit of studies related to broadcast engineering, media technology and innovation, will be administered in partnership with the Broadcast Education Association. Students eligible to apply include current college sophomores, juniors, seniors entering graduate school and graduate students.

“PILOT continues to stress the importance of attracting and educating top technologists to the broadcast industry,” said Sam Matheny, EVP/Chief Technology Officer, NAB. “These scholarships expand awareness of broadcast technology in the academic world, and can assist those students with interest in the technical elements of media to pursue their goals.”

The deadline for application is October 15, 2020, and scholarship winners will be announced in February 2021.