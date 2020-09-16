Congratulations To Our Radio Wayne Winners

The 2020 Radio Ink Radio Wayne awards, sponsored by Nielsen, were handed out on Facebook Live Tuesday morning. It was the 28th year we’ve recognized radio’s best in sales and management. Here are the 2020 winners

Digital – Deena Roemer Herman (Beasley)

Streetfighter of the year – Jeff Salvano (Entercom)

Sales Manager of the year – RJ Lane (Cumulus)

Stu Olds National Sales Manager of the year – Janine Quintana (Entercom)

DOS/GSM – Carol Commander (Saga)

Market Manager/General Manager – Cary Pahigian (Hearst)

Radio Ink would like to thank syndicated superstar Angela Yee from The Breakfast Club for co-hosting the event with Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti and Lauri Kahn from Media Staffing Networks and Rich Tunkel from Nielsen for their excellent presentations.

If you missed the event you can watch it HERE on Facebook and HERE on YouTube. And don’t forget to join us for Hispanic Radio LIVE in October