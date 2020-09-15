Entercom Fires Host Over Tweet

Another radio host has lost his job after making a bad social media decision. Entercom Chicago Market Manager Rachel Williamson confirmed that sports talker Dan McNeil is no longer an employee at The Score.

McNeil sent out a tweet about ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor, making reference to what she was wearing, and the Adult Video News awards. It was only up for 30 minutes but that was ling enough to cost him his job.

Williamson said words have power. “For our brands and on-air personalities that is amplified and brings increased responsibility in how we chose to use our voices. Last night’s tweet, and its degrading and humiliating tone to a fellow female broadcaster, was unacceptable. We have the best teams in Chicago, and we must hold ourselves to high expectations to continue to be leaders in our organization, our industry and our community. We apologize to all who were offended by Dan’s words, especially Maria.”