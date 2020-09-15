2020 Radio Mercury Awards Finalists

94 radio spots made it to the finals of the 2020 Radio Mercury Awards this year. The winners will be announced during a virtual event October 6.

Finalists this year ranged from regional to large advertising agencies and radio stations, as well as national and local advertisers. This year’s entries were judged on their creativity, originality, execution and effective communication of a brand’s message. The spots covered a full range of categories.

“We felt strongly that the Radio Mercury Awards must go on this year,” noted Erica Farber, president and CEO of the Radio Advertising Bureau. “This year’s finalists prove that creativity does and can flourish no matter what, and we are so excited to celebrate this year’s work at the virtual awards presentation.”

12 awards in nine categories will be presented. You can listen to this year’s finalists Here.