Anna & Raven Going National

Connoisseur Media and Compass Media Networks today announced a multiyear partnership for the national syndication of The Anna & Raven Morning Show. The morning show duo are based in Connecticut and are also heard on WALK-FM on Long Island.

“The response to Anna & Raven in Long Island really confirmed our belief that their sense of humor, benchmarks, and likability are universal,” said Jeff Warshaw, Connoisseur Media CEO, “Anna & Raven have proven they can win in PPM markets, diary markets, and against the best local and national morning drive talent in the country.”

“We are so excited to bring laughs and genuine conversations to your market,” said Anna Zap – The Anna and Raven Show. Added co-host, Jay Raven, “We’re two friends that laugh a lot and enjoy our relationship with the listener, interactive fun is the priority every morning!”

“The time is right for Anna & Raven to go national,” Peter Kosann, Compass Media Networks CEO, said “Stations are hungry for a proven morning show with universal appeal from a marketing partner ready to help them win.”

The show will be delivered in segments so stations can control the music while providing tons of listener interaction. To find out more, contact Nancy Abramson [email protected] 914-707-9963.