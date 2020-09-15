Jack And Erica To Host Mornings in Lansing

Townsquare’s Country station WITL-FM in Lansing has hired Cadillac Jack and Erica Gray to host mornings. They replace Banana Don & Stephanie McCoy.

“We are beyond excited to have Caddy & Erica joining our team in Lansing as the morning show of our heritage WITL brand. Their experience and passion to deliver local content to our dedicated audience will be instrumental in the continued success of the station,” remarked Townsquare Lansing Market President, Zoe Burdine-Fly.

Cadillac Jack has worked at WYCD in Detroit, WQYK in Tampa and WXTU in Philadelphia.

Gray has held down air shifts at WBTU/Fort Wayne, WKYS in Gainsville and WBTI in Port Huron, MI.