Premiere, Keith Sweat Roll On

Keith Sweat has been working with Premiere for 13 years now and that relationship will continue. The networks announced on Tuesday that it has renewed its partnership with the R&B legend to continue hosting The Sweat Hotel, which is heard on over 60 stations.

“Thank you to Premiere Networks and iHeartRadio for giving me this incredible platform – you believed in ‘The Sweat Hotel’ from the beginning and helped make it the success that it is today,” said Sweat. “I’m grateful for our continued partnership and I look forward to growing and expanding our audience into the future. I also want to give a special thanks to Julie Talbott, Martin Melius, Doc Wynter and Derrick Corbett.”

“Keith Sweat’s name is synonymous with R&B,” said Julie Talbott, President of Premiere Networks. “His unparalleled connection to the music, the artists and listeners has been the driving force behind our successful partnership for the last 13 years. We couldn’t be happier to extend our relationship for years to come.”