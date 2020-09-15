Skyview Picks up The AP

The Associated Press and Skyview Networks have announced a multi-year agreement for network audio sales of AP’s advertising inventory. Beginning January 1, 2021, Skyview Networks will exclusively represent AP’s 15-second advertising units.

“As a longtime supporter of the broadcast radio industry, The Associated Press is pleased to supply our premium radio station inventory to support the best media mix advertisers seek,” said Michael Fabiano, AP vice president and general manager for Americas media. “We are excited about working with Skyview and the potential to increase our brand presence across radio stations and advertisers.”

“This is a game changer for our agencies; it rounds out our portfolio delivering key network inventory,” said Jeanne-Marie Condo, executive vice president and general manager of Skyview Networks. “This high volume, premium :15-second inventory fulfills the needs within our advertiser campaigns.”

“Skyview Networks is proud to work with The Associated Press as it grows its global brand in the audio space,” said President and COO of Skyview Networks, Steve Jones. “Both our companies have rich assets and deep business relationships, presenting us with exciting new opportunities as we build upon today’s announcement.”