The Bulldogs Are The Champs

Dickey Broadcasting Company’s Sports Radio 680 The Fan has launched a new podcast called “UGA40 #Champions,” an eight-part podcast series celebrating the 40-year anniversary of the 1980 Georgia Bulldogs National Championship season.

Georgia Bulldog quarterback Buck Belue takes the Bulldog nation behind the scenes of that epic season with interviews from former coaches and players. Hear from Herschel Walker, Vince Dooley, Lindsay Scott, Mike Cavan, Hugh Nall, Frank Ros, and so many others who were an integral part of the 1980 championship season. It’s a ride through Georgia football history, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday at 9am starting tomorrow September 16th and ending November 4th.