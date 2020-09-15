Another Political Podcast Launches

CNN Audio and iHeartRadio have launched Election 101 – a new co-produced podcast about the American political system and the electoral process. The new 10-part series is hosted by CNN Correspondent Kristen Homes. A new episode drops every Wednesday.
