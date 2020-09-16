WHO’s Van Harden Retiring

Van Harden

He’s had a radio career that’s lasted 50 years, mostly in Iowa. On January 8th, Harden will retire. He plans to travel with his wife, write books and invent. Earlier this year Harden’s long-time morning show co-host Bonnie Lucas retired.

