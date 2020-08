Edison Research’s next presentation in its Lunchtime Webinar Series is at 1:00 EDT Thursday. The name of the webinar, hosted by Tom Webster is Listening Habits During Quarantine: A Share of Ear Report. Register HERE.

Webster will give an update on the overall podcast listener landscape, drawing from insights gained from Edison Research’s Share of Ear study. Specific focus will be placed on how podcast listening has been affected by quarantine.