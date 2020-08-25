iHeart Teams With Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360 will co-produce four several new conservative podcasts with iHeartMedia.

The first podcast to launch through the new partnership is “Rob Smith Is Problematic,” a weekly podcast available now featuring America’s favorite gay, Black, conservative Veteran. Posting each Tuesday, Smith and his guests will tackle topics and offer unique perspectives you won’t find elsewhere.

The entire slate will focus on finding and cultivating voices and personalities that expand the audience for conservative values with content that informs, entertains and empowers people. Specifically, the shows will feature smart, entertaining personalities who connect with under-represented voices.