FCC Slaps Five More Over Political Files

Midwest Communications, Princeton Broadcasting, Fleur De Lis Broadcasting, Lafayette Broadcasting and Mitchell Community Broadcasting all had their license renewal applications suspended for failing to certify their public files were compliant with FCC rules as it relates to requests for political advertising.

All five companies have signed a consent decree with the Commission to resolve the matter. The FCC has been citing companies all across the country in recent weeks on this matter, starting with radio’s biggest companies back in July.

The consent decrees to not include any fines against the stations.

Broadcast attorney John Garziglia wrote about the issue for Radio Ink on July 27.