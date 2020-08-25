Skyview Signs Deal With Weather Channel

The Weather Channel and Skyview Networks have signed a multi-year partnership. Skyview will now rep The Weather Channel for radio network sales and distribution. Currently, stations in over 100 markets use services from The Weather Channel.

“As one of the top 5 most trusted brands in America, The Weather Channel radio network’s goal for this new partnership is to further expand our reach to provide more listeners with the world’s most accurate weather information to manage their daily lives,” said Tom O’Brien, president of The Weather Channel. “We’re thrilled to partner with Skyview Networks as we continue to grow our radio network’s reach and increase our brand awareness among listeners, radio stations and advertisers alike.”

“This is going to be an incredible collaboration, as we have several creative strategic plans that will bring new opportunities and growth to both companies in this partnership. The Weather Channel is the most respected, sought-after source for weather news and provides the ideal platform for the nation’s most trusted and iconic brands,” said Jeanne-Marie Condo, executive vice president and general manager of Skyview Networks. “Its impressive reach and wide portfolio of formats, including A18-49 and strong female-skewing audiences, is an important strengthening of our portfolio. We are honored to work together to bring special offerings to advertisers and listeners.”

“The Weather Channel is an essential service for radio stations regardless of format. We see the opportunity to grow both businesses by creating new content and deeper relationships with stations across the radio marketplace,” said president and COO of Skyview Networks, Steve Jones. “The assets our companies possess complement each other and will allow us to creatively approach growth while their impressive lineup of sales inventory across formats will be a boost to our reach.”