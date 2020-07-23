iHeart, Ferrell Announce Slate of New Shows

iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell have announced the first six co-produced shows set to join the Big Money Players Network of comedy podcasts.

“Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang”; “Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Podcast” in collaboration with The Lonely Island and Comedy Bang Bang; “My Momma Told Me with Langston Kerman”; “POOG with Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak”; “Bald Talk” hosted by Brian Huskey and Charlie Sanders; and “True Romance with Carolina Barlow and Devin Leary” will be available on iHeartRadio and everywhere else podcasts are heard later this year.

“The iHeartPodcast Network really knows how to make a podcast.” said Will Ferrell. “In addition to the creative minds working behind the scenes, the network has an unprecedented ability to reach millions of new podcast listeners. These first few shows for Big Money Players Network will set the standard for the type of high-quality comedy podcasts we’re striving to produce with this collaboration. Matt and Bowen; Carolina and Devin; Langston; Brian and Charlie; Kate and Jacqueline; and Michael Bolton!? Now that’s a can’t miss comedy lineup.”

“Since we started working with Will Ferrell, we’ve been extremely inspired by the comedic audio content we’ve been able to produce together,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “Will is deeply dedicated to exploring the podcast medium. These initial shows demonstrate that the Big Money Players Network will create extremely fresh and captivating content.”