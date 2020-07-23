Bay Area News Vet Retiring

The Co-Anchor of the KCBS Radio Morning News, Susan Leigh Taylor is retiring. She has been behind the morning mic at the all news station since 1997.

The story on the KCBS Radio web page is filled with tributes and kind words for Taylor who has been in the business for nearly 50 years. Her radio journey started in a small town in Indiana and included stops in New York, Chicago and San Francisco.

“I started trying to do the math: how many hours on the air together, how many interviews, and so on. I realized the numbers couldn’t truly tell the story of Susan, who is a unique talent. I’ll really miss her,” said long-time morning partner Stan Bunger. “You confine two people to a radio studio for twenty years and they both come out alive? It never happens. I’m so lucky to have been part of Susan’s incredible career.”

She will sign off Friday.