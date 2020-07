Entercom’s Cadence13 is creating a new podcast called Zack to the Future, a weekly podcast hosted by Saved by the Bell’s Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Zack Morris is Trash creator Dashiell Driscoll.

The two hosts will dissect each episode of the original seasons, breaking down iconic show moments, sharing never-before-heard stories with special guests, and taking us back to one of the most beloved series of all time.

Season One launches July 29th.