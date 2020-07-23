Chargers Announce New Spanish-Language Team

The L.A. Chargers will have a new Spanish-language radio team. Both fixtures in L.A. sports for more than two decades, Francisco Pinto will provide color commentary, Adrian Garcia Marquez will be the play-by-play man on Que Buena 105.5/94.3 FM.

Que Buena 105.5/94.3 FM was announced as the new flagship Spanish-language radio broadcaster of the Chargers earlier this year. It’s owned by Estrella Media, and will broadcast all preseason, regular season and postseason Chargers games, including pre and postgame shows.