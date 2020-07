The latest Borrell’s Local Marketing Trends podcast asks if print circulars have hit the “Tipping Point”. Dean Ridings, President/CEO, America’s Newspapers is the guest.

Ridings talks about how the industry will generate enough funds to sustain it’s biggest competitive advantage: well-staff newsrooms. Gordon Borrell and Corey Elliott will look at those who think advertisers will abandon social media and return to broadcast and print media.

More on the episode can be found here.