KEZ Phoenix Goes All Christmas

KEZ Christmas In July will feature 24 hours of holiday music July 25. The iHeartMedia station is encouraging listeners to set up a tree and turn on twinkle lights.

The station hopes the one-day flip to holiday music will help spread peace, hope and bring a little nostalgia and memories of simpler times during these not normal times.

“In March, when we were first ordered to stay home, our worlds were turned upside down, but then KEZ played Christmas music on the weekends and our listeners responded positively,” said Paul Kelley, PD for 99.9 KEZ. “It’s July and it’s 110 degrees in Phoenix, and Johnny Mathis is on the radio – sounds pretty on track for 2020, doesn’t it?”