Baseball is back July 23 on SiriusXM. Every game of MLB’s 60-game 2020 regular season, and every game of the 2020 postseason will be available.

Play-by-play can be found on 30 channels. Fans can choose to listen to the home or away team broadcasts of their favorite game.

Along with every game; baseball news, talk and analysis is back on the SiriusXM MLB Network Radio Channel.