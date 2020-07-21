ESPN Radio Extends Coleman Contract

Freddie Coleman, co-host of Freddie and Fitzsimmons, on ESPN Radio has a contract extension. The multi-year extension continues his relationship with the network that started nearly 20 years ago.

“I have been blessed beyond compare to have been with ESPN Radio for 16 years and that I will have a chance to add to it humbles me beyond words,” said Coleman. “To continue to keep loving what I do and doing what I love at ESPN Radio is something that I never take for granted.”

Prior to being teamed up with football sideline reporter and analyst Ian Fitzsimmons, Coleman hosted his own show for 3 years. He joined ESPN in 2004 as a co-host of the then-nightly, prime-time program GameNight on ESPN Radio.