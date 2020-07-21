Donaldson Headed For NFL Radio Broadcast Booth

Julie Donaldson, a veteran covering Washington sports for NBC, reportedly will join the radio broadcast crew for Washington’s NFL franchise. Donaldson will replace Larry Michael who abruptly retired last week after sexual harassment allegations.

Multiple outlets, including The Washington Post, indicate that along with being in the broadcast booth, she will be the team’s Senior Vice President of Media. In her new role she will not be doing play-by-play but reportedly will have a major role in hiring Michael’s replacement.

Donaldson has covered sports in DC market for a decade with NBC Sports Washington.