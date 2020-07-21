Bellavia To Replace Sandy Beach in Buffalo

Former Afternoon co-host, David Bellavia, will be taking over mornings on WBEN. The former U.S. Army Staff Sergeant will take over August 3 for Sandy Beach who announced his retirement last week.

“I have a deep respect for Sandy Beach and am truly humbled to have my own program on WBEN,” said Bellavia. “My goal is to completely reinvent how local talk radio is perceived and make WBEN the place where Buffalo comes together to start their day.”

Bellavia joined WBEN as an on-air host in 2013 and served as an afternoon show co-host alongside Tom Bauerle from 2016 to 2019. In 2019, he took a leave from the station to tour the country on behalf of the U.S. Army following his receipt of the Medal of Honor.

“David is a true representation of an American patriot and the perfect choice to help unite our listeners each morning,” said Tim Holly, SVP/MM, Entercom Buffalo.