Radio America Launches New Podcast

Radio America is adding The Sara Carter Podcast to its radio and podcast network. The twice weekly podcast will feature Carter’s investigative reporting and her unique perspective as a mom, a wife to a wounded war hero, and a reporter who’s told stories from the darkest corners of the world.

“Sara is a talented investigative reporter who has great insights into the real stories that are driving the news cycle. I love her personable style and the way she is able to connect with listeners”, says Radio America Chief Operating Officer, Mike Paradiso.

Sara A. Carter is currently an investigative reporter and Fox News Contributor. Her stories can be found at saraacarter.com She formerly worked as a senior national security correspondent for Circa News, as well as Los Angeles News Group, The Washington Times, The Washington Examiner and wrote numerous exclusives for USA Today, US News World Report, and Arutz Sheva in Israel. She has also made guest appearances on Fox, CNN, BBC International and C-Span. She has interviewed numerous heads of State and foreign officials.