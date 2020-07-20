Insurance Category Number One For Radio

According to Media Monitors, Insurance Providers were the big spenders on radio during Q2, airing 803,954 more commercials than they did in Q2 2019.

Six of the top 10 radio advertisers are new to the list in 2020, including the U.S. Census Bureau, which ranked fourth. Its $500 million campaign featured more than 1,000 ads and had a goal of reaching 99% of U.S. households. The massive public education campaign was designed to communicate the importance of responding to the census and was set to run across all media from January 14 through June 28.

Other newcomers in the top 10 include Babbel, Allstate Insurance, Quicken Loans, Vicks, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Capital One. Major moves included insurance provider Progressive, which jumped to the number one spot from number four during the same period last year. Home Depot, which previously held the top spot, fell to sixth.

