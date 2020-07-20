Are Your Fans Ready To Vote For You?

Listener voting for the 2020 Radio Hall of Fame begins at 6 a.m. ET Monday, July 27, and runs through 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, Aug. 9. Radio listeners can vote in two categories to help determine the inductees for on-air personalities in either the music or spoken word format categories.

Listeners may register to vote at www.radiovote.com. There is only one vote per listener per category.

NOMINEES TO BE VOTED ON BY LISTENERS/RADIO HALL OF FAME NOMINATING COMMITTEE:

Music Format On-Air Personality

Whitney Allen-The Big Time with Whitney Allen, Westwood One

Bob & Sheri-The Bob and Sheri Show, Westwood One

Sway Calloway-Sirius XM Shade 45 Channel

John Boy & Billy-The John Boy & Billy Show, Premiere Networks

Spoken Word On-Air Personality

Glenn Beck-The Glenn Beck Show, Premiere Networks

John & Ken-The John & Ken Show, KFI-AM Los Angeles

Stephanie Miller-The Stephanie Miller Show, WYD Media

Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me-NPR

“Listener voting is an opportunity for direct input from radio fans who get to vote their choice,” observed Radio Hall of Fame Chair Kraig Kitchin.

“It’s a fun part of the overall induction process,” added Dennis Green, chair of the Nominating Committee.

Four additional categories will be voted on by a panel of 600 industry professionals. Nominees were determined by the Radio Hall of Fame’s Nominating Committee, following suggestions from professionals across the industry. Inductees in the two listener-voted categories will be determined by the public, who will vote via Votem, as well as the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee. The outcome of the listener vote will count as one vote among the committee votes. The votes will be monitored by certified public accounting firm Miller Kaplan Arase. All inductees will be announced Aug. 17.

The Museum of Broadcast Communication’s 2020 Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be a live radio broadcast from multiple locations this October. The exact date and additional details will be announced along with the inductees from all six categories later this summer.