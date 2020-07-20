The Fox KC Adds Lyndsey Marie

101 The Fox (KCFX-FM) Lyndsey Marie takes over middays at the KC Classic Rocker. She was recently heard on Cumulus Media’s WNNX-FM, Atlanta and WLUP-FM, Chicago.

“I had the privilege of working with Lyndsey at The Loop in Chicago, and have been a raving fan since. Her passion for Classic Rock and quick wit make her the ideal match for the iconic 101 The Fox during the workday,” said Donna Baker, Regional VP/MM, Kansas City.

“I’m ecstatic to add my voice to the cast of characters on 101 The Fox,” said Lyndsey Marie. “Classic Rock is what I love and I’m happy to share the music with Chiefs Kingdom in KC!”