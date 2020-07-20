The Woody Show Coming To Philly

The Woody Show takes over mornings on ALT 104.5 in Philadelphia August 3. iHeartMedia re-branded WRFF-FM in May.

“Joining ALT 104.5 is as much personal for me as it is professional. I grew up in New Jersey listening to Philly radio, and it’s special to me that my mom, family, friends will be able to get in their cars and hear the show,” said Woody

“It’s a pleasure to be able to add a talent like Woody to the ALT 104.5 family and an even bigger thrill to bring him back home to the East Coast,” said Derrick Corbett, SVP Programming.