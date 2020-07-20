Country Radio HoF Postponed Again

The 2020 Country Radio Hall of Fame Dinner and Awards Ceremony has been put on hold indefinitely. The annual event was initially scheduled for June 24, then re-scheduled for September 3.

“The health and safety of our inductees, attendees, and sponsorship partners will always be of the utmost importance when planning any CRB event,” said RJ Curtis, Executive Director, CRB/CRS. “We will properly honor the Country Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2020 at a future date to be announced. Moving forward, CRB staff will be focusing our attention on a memorable and successful CRS 2021.”

The 2020 Country Radio Hall of Fame inductees include three off-air radio broadcasters and three on-air radio personalities. The off-air honorees are Jim Duncan, Victor Sansone, and George Beasley. The on-air honorees are Tim Wilson, Chuck Edwards, and Mark “Hawkeye” Louis.