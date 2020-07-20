Westwood Signs Deal With Magellan

Magellan AI has announced that Westwood One Podcast Network has expanded its subscription to their podcast advertising competitive insights service. Magellan AI offers a weekly view of the top 3,000 podcasts for ad data and competitive intelligence. This includes data on more than 22,000 total podcasts and millions of individual ads. Subscribers learn WHO is advertising, WHAT they’re advertising, and HOW MUCH they’re spending.

Launched in 2017, Magellan AI has recently made enhancements to their service. “Our expanded set of services are rooted in our ability to account for the growth of dynamic ad insertion in the podcast space,” said Cameron Hendrix, CEO and Co-Founder of Magellan AI. “Understanding the impact DAI has on podcast advertising has allowed Magellan AI to better estimate advertising spend in the US and international markets like the UK, Canada and Australia.”

“As the largest audio network in America and one of the fastest growing podcast platforms, we are often the first call that major brands and agencies make for guidance and perspectives on the state of American audio” said Pierre Bouvard, Chief Insights Officer, Cumulus Media and Westwood One. “Our podcast network is expanding rapidly, and we look forward to using Magellan AI’s powerful insights into this constantly evolving arena to both bring value to our partners and grow our business.”