Neuhoff Promotes Mike Shamus

Mike Shamus is the new VP/GM for Neuhoff Media in Lafayette, Indiana. Shamus was the corporate Vice President of Programming, WKOA-FM Program Director and Operations Manager for the Lafayette cluster. He replaces Chris Flemming.

“Shamus, as we all know him, is an exceptional leader. His work with our award-winning programming team demonstrated his capacity for team building and getting the best out of people. When this position came available, he was the natural choice. I know he will lead this market to a new level,” said Beth Neuhoff, CEO.

“Lafayette is my family’s home and I’m a long-time radio guy. As our business continues to diversify to meet our audience and advertiser’s needs, there’s nowhere I’d rather focus my skills and use our collective resources to serve the community than here,“ said Shamus.