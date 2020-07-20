$30K Advertising Prize In Cleveland

ESPN Cleveland, KeyBank and the Cleveland Cavaliers have teamed up to help a local business advertise. Area businesses can enter the contest with an essay as to why their business deserves to win.

Businesses can submit their 300 word essays at movingclevelandforward.com through August 20. Essays will be judged based on five criteria: nominator’s passion for the business, innovation during and response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, employee loyalty, impact on business’s neighborhood/community, and overall business culture.

“We are thrilled that KeyBank and the Cavs have joined us to bring this exciting opportunity to Cleveland businesses,” said Sam Pines, MM, ESPN Cleveland / VP, Good Karma Brands. “Our fans are passionate about the Cleveland community – both sports teams and businesses and we believe that together, we can make a real difference for a local business.”