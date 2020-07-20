Free Air Time Success In Atlanta

An effort by Cumulus Media Atlanta to aid businesses suffering from pandemic fall-out has resulted in more than $1 million in airtime and creative services. The Grow My GA Business initiative was launched in March on WWWQ-FM/Q997, WNNX-FM/Rock 100.5, and WKHX/New Country 101 FIVE.

Grow My GA Business daily features have promoted 375 participating businesses through hourly 30-second live-read commercials in prime dayparts on each of the three stations. The spots also send listeners to the website with information on the businesses.

“The unprecedented disruption has left small businesses the most vulnerable of all,” said Sean Shannon,VP/MM. “At Cumulus Atlanta, we hold as one of our core values that we are a driver of small business success. So, we felt in this environment we should put our money where our values are. I’m incredibly proud of our team, from our creative to production to the personalities who donated their voices to endorse these small businesses.”