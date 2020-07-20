iHeart, Tenderfoot To Produce Originals Together

Content creation company Tenderfoot TV, and iHeartMedia, will create nine new iHeartRadio Original Podcasts to air beginning today through 2022. The upcoming podcast slate will focus on limited series as well as several weekly shows.

The new collaboration kicked off with the second season of “Sworn,” Tenderfoot TV’s criminal justice system podcast. The two-episode premiere focused on racial bias in the criminal justice system and explore the case of Georgia’s first exoneree, Calvin Johnson, who served 16 years in federal prison for a crime he did not commit.

Additionally, new investigative series podcasts for the slate will include “MLK Tapes,” produced in partnership with author Bill Klaber, co-creator of “The RFK Tapes,” set to premiere January 2021; and the next Installment of the Monster podcast series, which has over 100 million downloads with the success of “Atlanta Monster” followed by “Monster: The Zodiac Killer,” “Monster Presents: Insomniac” and “Monster: D.C. Sniper,” set to debut early next year.

As part of the slate, Tenderfoot TV will also release their first set of weekly podcasts co-produced by iHeartRadio. Tenderfoot TV co-founder and popular host of “Up and Vanished,” “Atlanta Monster” and “Radio Rental,” Payne Lindsey, will host and executive produce a new series that will cover a different case each episode. The slate will also include an additional weekly series in 2021, with details forthcoming.

“iHeart has been an essential partner for Tenderfoot TV over the last several years. It was important to both of us that our next projects together explored important issues and brought new formats to the table, while still providing the storytelling experience our listeners expect,” said Donald Albright, president of Tenderfoot TV. “With the addition of real time, weekly formats, we’re able to amplify more stories than ever before, while sticking to our commitment of bringing forth real change in cases that have either been ignored or forgotten.”

“In Tenderfoot TV, Donald Albright and Payne Lindsey have built one of the most innovative podcast studios out there – especially in the true crime space,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “iHeart and Tenderfoot have been in partnership for a long time together – from ‘Atlanta Monster’ to ‘Zodiac Killer’ to ‘DC Sniper.’ We here at iHeart want to support creators like Tenderfoot however we can – and that means doubling down on a collaborative slate of incredible, new, groundbreaking shows, to redefine the true crime genre yet again.”