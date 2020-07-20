Former Chicago PD Moves To The Record Side

Kenny Jay has been hired by Big Loud Records as the National Director of Radio Marketing, a newly created position. The former WUSN Chicago PD will be develop, execute, and optimize radio marketing strategies for the label.

In addition to WUSN in Chicago Jay has also worked at KMNB in Minneapolis, and KMPS in Seattle.

Jay said, “When it comes to delivering hit records, I’ve watched this team develop into one of, if not the most, consistent labels in Country music. My previous radio stations and I believed in their artists from the start, and I’m excited to work for such a forward-thinking company. Thank you to Seth [England], Joey [Moi], Craig [Wiseman], and Stacy [Blythe] for the amazing opportunity to join this talented roster of promo executives.”

Jay has been named many times to Radio Ink’s top Country PD list.