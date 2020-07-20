A $50,000 Drive

WCSX-FM Beasley Media Morning Show Host Big Jim from Big Jim’s House will drive 27 hours on a rockin’ road trip from Detroit to Minnesota to raise $50,000 to benefit Gleaners Food Bank with help from Legendary Rock Recording Artist Bob Seger.

Big Jim will drive a Chevy truck (provided by Chevrolet) from Detroit to the North Star Bar in Minnesota where Bob Seger reportedly stopped and had a drink in his song, “Roll Me Away.”

Big Jim will leave for Minnesota Thursday and upon his return to the Motor City, Bob Seger and Chevrolet will make a $50,000 donation to Gleaners Food Bank of Detroit. The $50,000 donation will be used to provide 150,000 meals for families in Southeastern Michigan.

“I’ve always wondered where Bob stopped for a beer in the song, ‘Roll Me Away’, now we know,” said Big Jim. “So, taking a road trip in a Chevy truck to the North Star Bar in Rochester, Minnesota feels more like a pilgrimage! And the fact that Bob Seger and Chevrolet are backing up this effort with a 50k donation to Gleaners Food Bank makes it even more important to “get it right!”