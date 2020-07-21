P&G Reaches Out To NABOB

Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer of P&G recently discussed national advertising opportunities with the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters. Several members of NABOB were invited to a recent Webex meeting where Pritchard invited the attendees to submit advertising proposals.

Pritchard explained that he hoped the proposals would help in the creation of new content for a national campaign promoting equality and justice. P&G already focused on racial bias in their “The Talk” and “The Look” ads.

As a result of the meeting several proposals have been accepted, among them a campaign for the NABOB Radio Network.

“Marc’s expression of P&G’s commitment to promoting social change was very impressive,” said James Winston, NABOB President. “He and P&G are clearly committed to making a difference. And their actions are speaking loudly of that commitment. We look forward to working with Marc and P&G on many projects in the future.”