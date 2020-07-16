RADIO.COM And Twitch Team-up

The interactive streaming service Twitch and Entercom’s RADIO.COM will be hooking up users with live video simulcasts of sports talk programs. The strategic programming partnership will make market-leading sports talk programs available to the more than 17 million daily users of Twitch.

Initially, live video streaming of leading RADIO.COM Sports stations from six major markets across the country will be accessible to Twitch users via individually tailored, branded station channels. The stations and markets in the start-up include: WEEI in Boston, WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM in New York, 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, 670 The Score in Chicago, 92.9 The Game in Atlanta and 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit.

“Twitch has built a substantial platform for audiences to connect through video content and we’re looking forward to working with them to bring our unrivaled sports programming to millions of viewers,” said David Rosenbloom, VP, Corporate Business Development, Entercom.

“Twitch is the place where people come to connect and engage over their shared interests, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a group of people more passionate than sports fans,” said Jane Weedon, Director of New Verticals Twitch