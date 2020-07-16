New BMWs To Get 360L

SiriusXM and BMW have announced that SiriusXM with 360L will be available to BMW customers for the first time in most of the 2021 BMW model year. The first models equipped with the platform are expected to be available later this summer.

The latest SiriusXM platform combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single, cohesive in-vehicle entertainment experience. It includes the latest search engine designed to make recommendations on related content

“BMW produces some of the finest vehicles in the world, and their reputation for delivering the ultimate driving experience is well-deserved. BMW’s broad adoption of SiriusXM with 360L will give drivers a more rich, diverse and exclusive audio entertainment offering,” said Chris Paganini, VP, Automotive Partnerships, SiriusXM.