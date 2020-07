Amy McGovern, most recently midday host of KOOL 105 (WKOL-FM) died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening. The Franklin County Vermont Sheriff’s Department is continuing the investigation.

Along with her midday hosting, McGovern also filled in on Hall Communications sister stations WOKO and WIZN. She was a radio veteran of almost 30 years.

According to reports, the crash happened just after 6 PM in Georgia, Vermont. Services for McGovern are being planned. She was 46 years old.