Motown Sports Talker Adds Co-Host

Detroit’s 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM) is adding Rico Beard to its line-up. Beard, with years of experience covering Detroit sports, will team up with afternoon drive host Mike Valenti.

“Rico’s immeasurable experience covering all avenues of the Detroit sports scene has granted him a front row ticket to some of the biggest stages in sports,” said Debbie Kenyon, SVP/MM, Entercom Detroit.

“I am extremely blessed and honored in becoming a host on ‘The Mike Valenti Show’ on 97.1 The Ticket,” said Beard. “I was flattered when Mike Valenti himself asked me to join his show. My job will be to bring in a new voice and opinions to a show that is already one of the best shows not only in Detroit but in the sports talk radio industry throughout the U.S.”

The Mike Valenti Show with Rico, debuts August 3.