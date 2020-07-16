Apple Launches Daily News Podcast

Apple jumps into the daily news business with a short-form news podast hosted by Apple News editors Shumita Basu and Duarte Geraldino. New episodes, which will be seven to eight minutes long, will be released Monday through Friday.
Apple jumps into the daily news business with a short-form news podast hosted by Apple News editors Shumita Basu and Duarte Geraldino. New episodes, which will be seven to eight minutes long, will be released Monday through Friday.
Daily industry headlines plus breaking news bulletins.
The Best Program Directors In Radio
How To Get Your Clients Back On The Air